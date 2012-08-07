Steve Kerry

Nike BMX Experience - Rio 2016

This was a sponsored project my Senior year at CCS in Detroit.

Challenge: Create an experience for the BMX athlete, fan at home, and trainer for the Olympics in Rio in 2016. I was the Art Director and interactive designer.

More at: http://www.stevekerry.com/Nike.html

