Brian Steely

Honeysuckle Logo revise

Brian Steely
Brian Steely
Hire Me
  • Save
Honeysuckle Logo revise custom lettering hand drawn type typography texture vector hummingbird honeysuckle
Download color palette

adjusted "s" and size of hummingbird. Think I've got it working well now.

Brian Steely
Brian Steely
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian Steely

View profile
    • Like