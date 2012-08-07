YingChen Chen

airpass

airpass logo
This is designed for a new app with AR tech, which use camera to scan picture. I combined 'a' and 'i' to become ar.
Download airpass app here.
http://itunes.apple.com/tw/app/airpass/id543506111?l=zh&mt=8

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
