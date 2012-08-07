Anthony Lam

RFT Quill

Anthony Lam
Anthony Lam
  • Save
RFT Quill quill logo rogue rft handwritten brand identity graphic
Download color palette

Logo for a local men's outerwear brand, they primarily make winter coats right now. Under the name "Rogue Fashion Trends", they sell quality jackets for cheaper-than-store prices, hence the name "Rogue", so going with this motif, I went with the sophisticated quill that doubles as a "Robin Hood" sort of reference.

Site coming soon!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Anthony Lam
Anthony Lam

More by Anthony Lam

View profile
    • Like