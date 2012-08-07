Bryan Kearney

Bryan Kearney
Bryan Kearney
Filter By Doctor table sorting drop down filter medical records
On a freelance assignment until my new UX gig at Sprint starts next week. Seem to be doing loads of tables lately. This one is for medical records, filtering patients by their doctors.

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Bryan Kearney
Bryan Kearney
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
