Gratiot Cruise Logo

Gratiot Cruise Logo eastpointe gratiot cruise
My logo was chosen as the Official Gratiot Cruise logo in Eastpointe, MI. I won a scholarship and a small amount of cash. It was for my hometown so for that I am the most thankful!

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
