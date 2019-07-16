Crypto Instant Payment - Spot Illustrations

Happy Tuesday Guys! Here I’m sharing 3 spot illustrations using isometric grid for instant payment system for our upcoming product landing page on crypto payment. As I said earlier, this card would be capable of making offline transactions as well via crypto pay debit card. I’ll share more details about our product name + shots afterwards. Have a great day!



Love to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.

Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻

Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖