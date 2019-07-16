Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abinash Mohanty

Crypto Instant Payment - Spot Illustrations

Crypto Instant Payment - Spot Illustrations spot interface mobile web ui design vector affinity gradient blue cyan landing blockchain crypto branding colors isometric icons isometric illustration ui
Happy Tuesday Guys! Here I’m sharing 3 spot illustrations using isometric grid for instant payment system for our upcoming product landing page on crypto payment. As I said earlier, this card would be capable of making offline transactions as well via crypto pay debit card. I’ll share more details about our product name + shots afterwards. Have a great day!

Love to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.

