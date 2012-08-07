iPhone App Snippet

A snippet of an app that I was working on. It's called "Quote of the Day". Every day, you receive a new quote from someone in history.

There are options to learn more about the quote (context, who said it, etc.) - education ftw ;-) - and to participate in trivia and guess who said it (obviously to be done before peeping more info).

Check out more shots of the app on my folio: http://www.seraphimdesign.com/mobile-apps/