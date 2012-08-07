Gavin Duffy

Photography Blog

Gavin Duffy
Gavin Duffy
  • Save
Photography Blog blog photography
Download color palette

Working on a new design for my photography blog. Trying to get the design out of the way so the photos are more visible. Check out the full site here: http://d.pr/jBjA

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Gavin Duffy
Gavin Duffy

More by Gavin Duffy

View profile
    • Like