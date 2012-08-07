Calvin Chopp

We Outrun

Work in progress of a client-logo for a new service called We Outrun. Basically it's going to be an online community (at least from what I gather) for people to get running/ athletic resources, and to help encourage and inspire others. Or something. :)

I'm having trouble finding a good balance, but they want to incorporate the winged-shoe. Any thoughts on how I could make this better?

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
