Nikita Jadhao

Contact us

Nikita Jadhao
Nikita Jadhao
  • Save
Contact us motion design art animations interactions ux ui design ux design concept color ux uiux ui ui animation web form design creative interaction animation contact form contact
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

First time sharing interaction animation gif
This is my concept project for a contact us form.

Download : https://gumroad.com/l/aFeci

Hope you like this.

Nikita Jadhao
Nikita Jadhao

More by Nikita Jadhao

View profile
    • Like