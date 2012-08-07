Matt Johnson

Indie Game Music Bundle 'Icon'

Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson
Indie Game Music Bundle 'Icon'
Branding element for a buddies' venture project, the Indie Game Music Bundle. The idea is to allow the item coming out of the box be customized per bundle released. Current site can be found at www.gamemusicbundle.com with the zombie hand version!

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson

