Compass CSS3 Button Mixin

Compass CSS3 Button Mixin css animation button ui rebound
Whipped up a Compass mixin for a CSS3 button.

You can fork the Compass mixin here: https://github.com/michaelsacca/Fancy-Compass-Button-Mixin

Read the documentation here:
http://docs.tinyfactory.co/compass/2012/08/07/compass-fancy-button-mixin.html

#tf

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
