🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Theme is now for sale: http://goo.gl/p0XKD
It's been a few days while we have been working on the coding of the theme - finally getting to content, responsive media queries etc and then testing - so, I decided to drop a quick shot from the browser of the alternative homepage that removes the section for fund raising and it centralizes and enlarges the div for a title, text and a button to wherever...
Not long now :)