Winning at HTML Email

Winning at HTML Email html email outlook
Patting myself on the back after much trial and error creating html email. Was finally able to achieve identical look and layout across most email clients. Most books on the subject weren't of any help when working to get Outlook 2007 and 2010 to behave and accept background images.

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
