Supporting those we care about illustration

Hi,
The illustration that I did for an application, this app makes you stay sober and remember those we care about friends, dream, and family.
The color palette and preferred style is based on what the client wanted, my first time using gradient which has a quite contrast color
Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com