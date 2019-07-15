The One and Only - BRUSHLIE

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
proudly present
The Legend of BRUSHLIE
- urban typeface -
This font is made with real brush.
Brushlie is ideal for logos, apparel, quotes, product packaging, or anything which needs a typographic with natural brush taste.
What's include?
- Brushlie
- Brushlie Swash : extra swashes and splatter are make Brushlie perfectly.
Alternate & Ligature
Even though Brushlie is an uppercase font, the lowercase characters will give alternate for uppercase characters.
COMMERCIAL LICENSE
https://abodaniel.com/product/brushlie/
Demo for Personal Use Only
https://pixelify.net/downloads/brushlie/
I hope you'll love it
and please leave the comment.
thank you,
Abo Daniel