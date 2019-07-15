Panggah Laksono

The One and Only - BRUSHLIE -

splatter splash branding font fonts typography urban design urban font urban typeface urban art urban brush lettering brushpen brush
proudly present

The Legend of BRUSHLIE
- urban typeface -

This font is made with real brush.
Brushlie is ideal for logos, apparel, quotes, product packaging, or anything which needs a typographic with natural brush taste.

What's include?
- Brushlie
- Brushlie Swash : extra swashes and splatter are make Brushlie perfectly.

Alternate & Ligature
Even though Brushlie is an uppercase font, the lowercase characters will give alternate for uppercase characters.

COMMERCIAL LICENSE
https://abodaniel.com/product/brushlie/

Demo for Personal Use Only
https://pixelify.net/downloads/brushlie/

I hope you'll love it
and please leave the comment.

thank you,
Abo Daniel

