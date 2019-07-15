The One and Only - BRUSHLIE

proudly present

The Legend of BRUSHLIE

- urban typeface -

This font is made with real brush.

Brushlie is ideal for logos, apparel, quotes, product packaging, or anything which needs a typographic with natural brush taste.

What's include?

- Brushlie

- Brushlie Swash : extra swashes and splatter are make Brushlie perfectly.

Alternate & Ligature

Even though Brushlie is an uppercase font, the lowercase characters will give alternate for uppercase characters.

COMMERCIAL LICENSE

https://abodaniel.com/product/brushlie/

Demo for Personal Use Only

https://pixelify.net/downloads/brushlie/

I hope you'll love it

and please leave the comment.

thank you,

Abo Daniel