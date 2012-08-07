Ping Zhu

dalmatian

Ping Zhu
Ping Zhu
  • Save
dalmatian illustration digital dalmatian oprah editorial dog
Download color palette

part of a handful of illustrations for Oprah's magazine (O Mag). white space was where the text was going ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Ping Zhu
Ping Zhu

More by Ping Zhu

View profile
    • Like