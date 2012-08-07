Lionel Taurus

Snapshot game

Lionel Taurus
Lionel Taurus
  • Save
Snapshot game icon illustration
Download color palette

Design icon for the "how to play" part in a snapshot game.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Lionel Taurus
Lionel Taurus
Multidisciplinary Designer at Squarespace

More by Lionel Taurus

View profile
    • Like