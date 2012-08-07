Sorin Jurcut

Archeus

Sorin Jurcut
Sorin Jurcut
  • Save
Archeus ui ux user interaction interface design
Download color palette

A redesign for: http://www.archeus.ro/lingvistica/Flex?lang=ro&query=INTERFA%C8%9A%C4%82

Pretty simple and basic stuff, nothing too fancy.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Sorin Jurcut
Sorin Jurcut

More by Sorin Jurcut

View profile
    • Like