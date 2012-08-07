Patrick Mahoney

Rat Bones

Patrick Mahoney
Patrick Mahoney
Hire Me
  • Save
Rat Bones illustration wheel rat bones skateboard
Download color palette

Part of a little tribute (fan art) I'm making to Powell Peralta skateboards. Should be finished in the next couple weeks. And this is a nice break from all the black and white art I've been working on lately.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Patrick Mahoney
Patrick Mahoney
½ of The Mahoney Studio. Branding + Illustration—for hire.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Mahoney

View profile
    • Like