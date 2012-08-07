Minimal Twitter Filter (2/2)

Today, I missed out on a day’s worth of Twitter. Since I follow almost 200 people, catching up on the day’s activity in my Twitter client is a bit tedious. Here, I’ve proposed a minimalist filter in Twitter for Mac to see the most popular posts over the past period of x time. It would account for retweets and favorites for all posts over the period of time, and present me with the results from most popular to least popular.

See full image at blog.jeffvlahos.com

Tweet!