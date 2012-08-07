Minimal Twitter Filter (1/2)

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today, I missed out on a day’s worth of Twitter. Since I follow almost 200 people, catching up on the day’s activity in my Twitter client is a bit tedious. Here, I’ve proposed a minimalist filter in Twitter for Mac to see the most popular posts over the past period of x time. It would account for retweets and favorites for all posts over the period of time, and present me with the results from most popular to least popular.
See full image at blog.jeffvlahos.com
Tweet!