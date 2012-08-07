Stephen Dyson

Stereograph Rebound

Stephen Dyson
Stephen Dyson
  • Save
Stereograph Rebound cmyk stereograph logo sdx x
Download color palette

Hope you don't mind me rebounding. I loved the look and played about with it on my mark.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Stephen Dyson
Stephen Dyson

More by Stephen Dyson

View profile
    • Like