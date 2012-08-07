Jude Landry

Across The Universe

Across The Universe type lettering universe across script
Working on a custom tattoo for a client. This is hand drawn and a bit rough but thought I'd post the process. It will probably be reworked a bit and then redrawn in Illustrator. Any feedback would be appreciated!

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
