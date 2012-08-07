Jesse Hora

100 Spoke Rim

100 Spoke Rim 100 spoke rim spinners wheel gangsta drippin candy pain lean purple
Does this read as a 100 spoke rim with weathered/textured wheel? Needs a little love, but I think its on its way. Feedback welcome.

* Needs a little highlight 'bling' shinny spot.

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
