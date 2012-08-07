Tim Praetzel

Morgan Spurlock type typograpy shadow vintage custom ilustration black and white
Final design for a lecture tour for Morgan Spurlock, the man behind "Super Size Me." Here is a full view http://25.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_m8ehgmxXEW1qkilv5o1_r1_1280.jpg

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
