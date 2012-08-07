Brooke Sheridan

Opening Night Invite - vs 1

Opening Night Invite - vs 1
So, my first dribbble is a design that I know is not going full process. I was originally instructed to design an invite based around our opening night title, "Bursting with Life" and was also instructed to incorporate a "starburst" theme. The event title has been changed to "No Strings Attached." Possibly look for something like that to come!

Posted on Aug 7, 2012
