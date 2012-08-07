Translate Pro Icon

I designed a new icon for Traduko's Translate Professional, and helped pick a color scheme for the app.

We wanted to find a simple glyph that would communicate the essence of the app. It can be used to speak translations and therefore it makes sense to use speech bubbles. Having them overlap signifies the translation aspect and make for an interesting shape.

Download the app here!

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/translate-professional/id359354972?mt=8