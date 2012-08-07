Josh Galvez

Celia's Lips

Josh Galvez
Josh Galvez
  • Save
Celia's Lips illustration sai digital painting missjosh lips nose girl mouth
Download color palette

A WIP poster, commissioned by a musician from Australia. Love the gloss!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2012
Josh Galvez
Josh Galvez

More by Josh Galvez

View profile
    • Like