Insigniada - Branding Agency

Addded Logo Design

modern logo design logo abstract growth value plus added

Plus + Logo

Plus + Logo
Plus + Logo

Plus + Logo

One of the initial logo concepts we created for the advertising agency focusing on driving new customers and value to their customers.

The idea on this one was based on the growing 'plus' symbols and adding the value to the customer.

Posted on Jul 29, 2019
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
