Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Love Box Logo Eros

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Love Box Logo Eros eros love heart wedding weds gift gifts shop logo logo design heart logo love logo red abstract smart brand identity modern

Love Box Logo

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Love Box Logo
Download color palette

Love Box Logo

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Love Box Logo

(concept for sale!)
One of the logo ideas we proposed for wedding gifts online shop, targeted for weds (newly married people).

The idea was based on a wrapping paper shaped as a heart at the top/knot.

Your thoughts? Have you seen something like this already or? :)

P.S. Name changed due to privacy.

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like