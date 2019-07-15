Maria Teresa Stella

One-Page Resume Template - Figma Freebie

One-Page Resume Template - Figma Freebie
Ace that job search! This clean, modern CV template can is a great way to show recruiters your experience, education, skills and achievements - all in one simple view. Simply start editing the lines, export the Figma page as PDF, and you're good to go!

>> Download Link: https://gum.co/1pgresumefree
Want the upgraded 2021 version? Click here https://gumroad.com/l/figmamoderncvkit/cvmaster

Posted on Jul 15, 2019
