One-Page Resume Template - Figma Freebie

Ace that job search! This clean, modern CV template can is a great way to show recruiters your experience, education, skills and achievements - all in one simple view. Simply start editing the lines, export the Figma page as PDF, and you're good to go!

>> Download Link: https://gum.co/1pgresumefree

Want the upgraded 2021 version? Click here https://gumroad.com/l/figmamoderncvkit/cvmaster