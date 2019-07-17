Good for Sale
NJ Monogram

NJ Monogram abstract logo modern letter letters logo design brand identity visual identity red monogram nj jn

(concept for sale!)
From the archives. One of the proposed monogram ideas for one of the poker coaches, with the initials N and J.

What do you think? Is it recognizable? And have you seen anything like this yet? :)

