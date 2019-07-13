Spot illustration - Crypto Token Instant Payment System

Trending designs to inspire you
Happy Guys! Here is another isometric spot illustration for instant payment system I’ve made for our upcoming product on crypto payment. This card would be capable of making offline transactions as well via crypto pay debit card. I’ll share more details about our product name + shots afterwards. Have a great day!
Love to hear your voice in the comment down 👇🏻 here.
Show some love by pressing the L key on desktop, or tap on the 💖 like button, if you’re on mobile device. 🙏🏻
Would you like to be part of our biggest UX Discord community? Join GSIUXD on Discord now. Thank you so much for your 💖