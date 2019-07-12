Panggah Laksono

fathir - modern calligraphy font -

fathir - modern calligraphy font -
Introducing

FATHIR - lovely calligraphy font -
Fathir is made with real handwritten,

Three style of titling and ending swash
The font was came with three style of titling and ending swash.
It is very easy to acces the swash even you don't use pro software.

FATHIR is perfect for branding, quotes, logo, invitation, packaging, and more...

I hope you love this lovely product

https://www.designcuts.com/product/fathir/

