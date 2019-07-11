Don Ton
DESIGNIVAL: It's a design event!

Klaviyo is getting into the carnival space the summer! We're hosting DESIGNIVAL 🎪, a design carnival highlighting the best of design in Boston.

Come check out local companies and organizations and learn about design in a fun and interactive way!

🗓 Date: August 7, 2019
🕗 Time: 6-8:30 pm
📍 Where: Klaviyo, Boston
🍷 Food and drinks: Provided ✔️

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/designival-its-a-design-event-tickets-63799560202?aff=db

Posted on Jul 11, 2019
