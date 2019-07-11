Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ridesharing feature in messages

Ridesharing feature in messages map messenger chat travel exploration minimal ridesharing application mobile design ui ux
A new design concept for easily sharing your ride over text messages, helps to keep everyone informed about your trip without switching app. hope you like it!

