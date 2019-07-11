the100dayproject 2019

As I'm working on discovering my design style, I'm following the work of designers I like and trying to design something on a regular basis. I've noticed that this is helping me see design every day, everywhere!

#the100dayproject is an annual project that happens on Instagram for creatives all around the world for 100 days. I started on April 1 and finished on July 10.

During this time I was at home and traveling for work so I took a photo from everyday life and turned it into a color palette via AdobeCapture app on my phone and posted it on Instagram. I used Sketch to crop and arrange the photos into this mosaic to display the 100 days together.

It has been cool to see the work of others around the world via Instagram, who were on this parallel creative journey of daily design with me and I look forward to more projects like this :)