Adam Skovran
Amazon Design

Alexa Playground

Adam Skovran
Amazon Design
Adam Skovran for Amazon Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

As designers, we find the balance between business requirements, complex technical executions, and design best practices—all while keeping things fun and engaging for our customers.

Learn more about Amazon Design:
https://amazon.design/

Amazon Design
Amazon Design
Delighting and empowering customers through design.
Hire Us

More by Amazon Design

View profile
    • Like