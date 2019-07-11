WeStretch App Icon

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
WeStretch is a mobile application designed to help anyone get the benefits of stretching, regardless of their age or fitness level. This revolutionary stretching app uses artificial intelligence to create a custom routine for you each and every time you log on.
The app icon is derived from the WeStretch logo. The logo shows a character in a popular stretching pose - the side plank, visually blended with the logo text.