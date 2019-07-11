Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mobile Banking & Finance App

Mobile Banking & Finance App
The team is available for new projects: hello@purrweb.com

A great banking app is becoming one of the deciding factors when it comes to selecting a bank

Our concept is meant to simplify your banking experience with the following features:
- convenient account management
- budgeting tools
- mobile deposits
- bill pay
- person-to-person payments

With such an app, tracking and taking care of your finances will be super easy!

The Source File in Figma is FREE to download!

Created by Ilya Sablin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing

