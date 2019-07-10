Heitor Guirão

Sweet Home | e-commerce

Heitor Guirão
Heitor Guirão
  • Save
Sweet Home | e-commerce workspace white website web ux ui typography store minimalist minimalism minimal marketplace lettering identity home fashion ecommerce design chairs buy
Download color palette

Applying some minimalist concepts.

Heitor Guirão
Heitor Guirão

More by Heitor Guirão

View profile
    • Like