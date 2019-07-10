Heitor Guirão

Sony | e-commerce

Heitor Guirão
Heitor Guirão
  • Save
Sony | e-commerce design ux television sony tv sony buy shop store ecommerce wave user experience ui tv smarttv simple shopping interface images fullscreen clean
Download color palette

Concept version for Sony product page.

Heitor Guirão
Heitor Guirão

More by Heitor Guirão

View profile
    • Like