Savannah Davis

Proxy Magazine Design

Savannah Davis
Savannah Davis
Hire Me
  • Save
Proxy Magazine Design illustration design
Download color palette

PROXY Magazine is an idea of blending different and specific forms of arts to move people. The term proxy in the world of computers, acts as a gateway between you and the internet- This magazine was created in hopes of collaboration with other artist to collectively contribute and expose each other. Thus being like the proxy server, a gateway for creatives. Whether it be fashion, music, political movements, film, painting, science, illustration, this magazine is a honey pot of all things culturally and collectively creative.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2019
Savannah Davis
Savannah Davis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me
Like