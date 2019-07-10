Proxy Magazine Design

PROXY Magazine is an idea of blending different and specific forms of arts to move people. The term proxy in the world of computers, acts as a gateway between you and the internet- This magazine was created in hopes of collaboration with other artist to collectively contribute and expose each other. Thus being like the proxy server, a gateway for creatives. Whether it be fashion, music, political movements, film, painting, science, illustration, this magazine is a honey pot of all things culturally and collectively creative.