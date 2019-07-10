Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicat Manafov

Meeting: UI Animation

Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

ℹ️ Details
Finally, I have created an animation for my concept Meeting organization application. I tried to make a smooth interaction for this app. I think being able to share videos is so great. I am planning to share more interactions on Dribbble,

📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉

EmailTwitterBehance

meeting-app.mp4
3 MB
Download
Nicat Manafov
Nicat Manafov
UI/UX Designer working remotely in Baku, AZ.
Hire Me

More by Nicat Manafov

View profile
    • Like