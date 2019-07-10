Meeting: UI Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
ℹ️ Details
Finally, I have created an animation for my concept Meeting organization application. I tried to make a smooth interaction for this app. I think being able to share videos is so great. I am planning to share more interactions on Dribbble,
📪 Do you have an idea? Let's work together! 😉
Email • Twitter • Behance