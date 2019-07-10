Team Project Editing & Versions

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is part of a larger conceptual exploration where a team member can edit projects and invite team members to a private folder directly from the canvas.
At the project preview level, projects and comments are versioned to keep team folders organized based on recent activity.