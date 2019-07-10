Creating Scenes for Brilliant iOT

After building a big Design System for the Brilliant Control (will share soon), also made one for the Mobile Apps. Sharing today a small part of this big project (Scenes UX/UI) for mobile of the huge project Brilliant :D

Here we allow the user to create their unique scenes (rules) with all the iOT devices that they have at home.

Each brand and type of device (Sonos, Hue, Nest, Honeywell, and many more) has different rules and ways of doing things, so we had to study their guidelines, have it all approved and certified so it's ready and easy for our users to enjoy!

A big team effort that involved the Brilliant integrations, mobile, and product teams.

The Brilliant Control is already available - https://www.brilliant.tech

Download the iOS App to test it :) And if you can, please give some feedback so we can improve it and make even better.