The Lost Tapes II Concept #3 🎤- 3D Grab interaction

More than a few days to wait!

For the release of their next album entitled "The Lost Tapes II"

I imagined a site concept around the famous cassette tape fossilized. It allowed me to work and experiment some interactions through 3D.

Here just a quick grab interaction!

I think the tape hides a lot of secrets 🧐

Credits :

Cassette Tape - Daniel Arsham / Mass Appeal / Def Jam

