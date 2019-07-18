Clément Casanas

The Lost Tapes II Concept #3 🎤- 3D Grab interaction

Hello 👋

I'm so hyped!
More than a few days to wait!

For the release of their next album entitled "The Lost Tapes II"
I imagined a site concept around the famous cassette tape fossilized. It allowed me to work and experiment some interactions through 3D.

Here just a quick grab interaction!
I think the tape hides a lot of secrets 🧐

Cheers !

Credits :
Cassette Tape - Daniel Arsham / Mass Appeal / Def Jam

