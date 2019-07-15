The Lost Tapes II Concept #1 🎤- Intro 3D interaction / Loader

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello 👋
I'm so hyped !
It’s been a long time coming, but the sequel to Nas’ critically acclaimed The Lost Tapes is finally dropping this month.
So I imagined a site concept around the famous cassette tape fossilized. It allowed me to work and experiment some interactions through 3D.
Here just a quick intro of the website!
Cheers !
Credits :
Cassette Tape - Daniel Arsham / Mass Appeal / Def Jam
Photography - Danny Clinch
