The Lost Tapes II Concept #1 🎤- Intro 3D interaction / Loader

Hello 👋

I'm so hyped !

It’s been a long time coming, but the sequel to Nas’ critically acclaimed The Lost Tapes is finally dropping this month.

So I imagined a site concept around the famous cassette tape fossilized. It allowed me to work and experiment some interactions through 3D.

Here just a quick intro of the website!

Cheers !

Credits :

Cassette Tape - Daniel Arsham / Mass Appeal / Def Jam

Photography - Danny Clinch

